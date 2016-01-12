​Lankaran Executive Power: Situation in Liman city and in the region is stable

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Executive Power of Lankaran City has expressed their attitude to a rally n the Liman (port) city.
Report was informed by the Lankaran Executive Power that, on 1 January 2016 more than 100 residents tried to bloc Alat-Astara highway: "After the explanatory prophylactic conversation of Lankaran City Executive Power, representatives of law enforcement agencies, the protesters dispersed. The situation at the port city and in the region is stable."
Valeh DadaşovNews Author
