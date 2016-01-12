 Top
    ​Lankaran Executive Power: Situation in Liman city and in the region is stable

    After the explanatory prophylactic conversation, the protesters dispersed

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Executive Power of Lankaran City has expressed their attitude to a rally n the Liman (port) city.

    Report was informed by the Lankaran Executive Power that, on 1 January 2016 more than 100 residents tried to bloc Alat-Astara highway: "After the explanatory prophylactic conversation of Lankaran City Executive Power, representatives of law enforcement agencies, the protesters dispersed. The situation at the port city and in the region is stable."

