A branch of Knowledge Foundation will be opened in Nardaran

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ A branch of Knowledge Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan Republic will be opened in Nardaran settlement of Baku.

Report informs, Kamal Abdullayev, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Baku International Center of Multiculturalism, Member of Board of Trustees of Knowledge Foundation said at today's press conference.

He said that a lot of works will be carried out for harmonious formation of general and multicultural spirit of Nardaran people towards religion and state: 'Nardaran residents are ready for it. Nardaran as well as other villages of Baku always had many intellectuals. Our main support are those people -persons accepting and supporting Azerbaijani statehood. Nardaran residents are people who are ready to led these persons.