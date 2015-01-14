Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh was given Honorary Diploma of the Azerbaijani President

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed executive order on giving the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh.

Report informs, by order for his contribution to the development of the oil industry Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh was given Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Today, the well-known geologist engineer, doctor of geological-mineralogical sciences, the first vice-president of SOCAR's (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) geology, geophysics and field development Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh turns 85 years old.