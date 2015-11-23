 Top
    Khazar-2015 command and staff exercise to be held

    Trainings will be held onshore and offshore using special techniques and equipments

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Khazar-2015 command and staff exercisewill be held.

    Report informs referring to official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), rescue organizations as well as Defense Ministry, Special State Protection Service, State Border Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Health, State Maritime Administration and BP company personnel will participate in the trainings.

    Trainings will be held onshore and offshore using special techniques and equipments.

    Exercises will start on November 24 on the occasion of 10th anniversary of MES. 

