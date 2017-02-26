Khalaf Khalafov: Armenia tries to distract international community from process of negotiations

Baku. 26 February.REPORT.AZ/ These characteristics specify the Armenian government. When the international community takes steps to resolve the conflict, reaches agreements and starts to implement them, Armenia commits such provocative acts, aggravates the situation on the line of confrontation.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters commenting on recent provocations of Armenian armed forces along the frontline directions.

He noted that the Armenian side in this way tries to distract international community from the process of negotiations: "Their provocations are not acceptable. Azerbaijan now is not a country as in the early 1990s, Azerbaijan has a state reputation, and we are the region's leading state. Azerbaijan’s potential is much higher than Armenia. Armenia will not able to keep Azerbaijani lands under the occupation. They should abandon these ideas. And then security will be maintained in the region."

The deputy minister said that Azerbaijan's military potential allows to respond any attempt of the enemy: "We would like the countries involved to solve the conflict would learn from Armenia's dirty purpose, to make Armenia to sign peace. If Armenia does not liberate the occupied Azerbaijani lands, we will liberate our lands using other methods. New impulses are expected in the negotiation process. If the world community doesn’t make Armenia to sign peace, full responsibility for war in the region will lay on Armenia".