Gunduz Karimov: Presidential decree will put an end to bureaucratic delays in the judicial system

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/10c52740e2fb9107642d28d4f25dfdd2/754db7e4-66bc-4be3-ab26-bfe5a9c7d7ec_292.jpg

"The presidential decree on deepening reforms in the judicial and legal system is largely aimed at the development of entrepreneurship, protection of the interests of entrepreneurs and promotion of investment. The decree of the head of state prescribes certain instructions to state structures and organizations. These instructions and recommendations are related to the preparation of draft laws, as well as draft decrees and orders in a number of areas. The document covers many issues. Therefore, this decree can be considered as a strategic document," Assistant to the first Vice-President of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov said at the conference "Judicial and legal reforms in Azerbaijan: public discussions with AmCham".

According to him, one of the main aspects envisaged in the decree is the creation of a new specialized court to consider issues related to business activities and resolve disputes.

"The presence of a specialized court involving professionalized judges who won confidence of legal society and had deep knowledge, will bring legal balance in this area. The decree will also put an end to bureaucratic delays in the judicial and legal system and other negative cases," Karimov said.