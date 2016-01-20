Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Justice officials visited Alley of Martyrs on National Day of Mourning and commemorated heroes, sacrificing their lives for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, events dedicated to the 26-th anniversary of bloody January 20 were organized at justice authorities, special stand of documents, archive and photos on bloody January tragedy prepared at the ministry. As well as relevant materials displayed on electronic information board, documentaries on January 20 events demonstrated at the cinema hall.