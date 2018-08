Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order for a new appointment of a judge of the 1st Baku Administrative-Economic Court Gurban Abbasov. Report informs, according to the order, Gurban Rashid oglu Abbasov was dismissed from his post of the 1st Baku Administrative-Economic Court, and appointed a judge of Gazakh District Court.

Abbasov was born in 1952. He graduated from the law faculty of Azerbaijan State University.