Journalists review voters' signatures submitted to CEC

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The mass media representative have today reviewed the process of checking voters' signatures submitted by the presidential candidates to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, previously, representatives of political parties and authorized representatives of the candidates watched the process.

Etibar Guliyev, the head of the Working Group at the CEC, said that the election documents required for the candidate's registration have been checked.

He said that the process continues: “The Central Election Commission has announced the process of checking signatures. That is, those who wish can get acquainted with the process of checking signatures”.