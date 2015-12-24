Joint Working Group on Human Rights to present list of 22 arrested persons to Azerbaijani President

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Joint Working Group on Human Rights ended.

Report informs, a list of 22 currently imprisoned persons prepared in the meeting. The list will be submitted to Azerbaijani President. The president pronounced the sentences of those persons will be asked to be pardoned. President will be asked to pardon pronounced sentences of those persons.

Name of head of Legal Education Society Intigam Aliyev, journalist Parviz Hashimli, head of REAL Ilgar Mammadov, head of "Sechki" Monitoring Center Anar Mammadov and others are among those people, who are currently in detention.

Work of Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has ended. Final list on appeals entered to the commission presented to Azerbaijani President.