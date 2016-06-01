 Top
    Joint Working Group on Human Rights launches a hearing in Milli Majlis

    Representatives of state authorities, parliamentarians, representatives of civil society and the media are attending the event

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Joint Working Group on Human Rights is holding a hearing in the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    Report informs, representatives of state authorities, parliamentarians, representatives of civil society and the media are attending the event.

    Co-chairman of the Joint Working Group on Human Rights, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and interparliamentary relations Samad Seyidov has opened the meeting with a spech.

    The hearing is underway. 

