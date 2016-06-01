Joint Working Group on Human Rights launches a hearing in Milli Majlis

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Joint Working Group on Human Rights is holding a hearing in the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, representatives of state authorities, parliamentarians, representatives of civil society and the media are attending the event.

Co-chairman of the Joint Working Group on Human Rights, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and interparliamentary relations Samad Seyidov has opened the meeting with a spech.

The hearing is underway.