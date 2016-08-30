ITV approves tariff schedule for paid campaign

50 AZN will be paid per second of most expensive air time

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company has approved tariff schedule for paid campaign during the referendum on September 26.

Report informs, the tariff schedule was approved by the Board of Directors of the company.

On the Public Television (ITV), tariff per second of air time has been determined from 20 AZN to 50 AZN, each campaign period of 5 minutes (may be 3 or 4 minutes at different times of a day). On Public Radio, tariff per second of air time has been determined from 7 AZN to 25 AZN, each campaign period of 4 minutes.

Notably, pre-referendum campaign will begin on September 3 and end on September 25 at 8.00. The Central Election Commission has registered three - 'Yeni Azərbaycan' (New Azerbaijan), 'Bələdiyyə' (Municipality) and 'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti' (Civil Society) - campaign groups.