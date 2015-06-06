Issues arising from “The Order on celebration of 140th anniversary of national press” discussed in Baku

Baku. 6 June. The Azerbaijani President`s Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has met heads of media organizations in the country.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, opening the meeting, Mr Hasanov said it is aimed at discussing the issues arising from “The Order on the celebration of the 140th anniversary of the national press” which was issued by President Ilham Aliyev. He stressed the importance of the presidential order: “The signing of this order by the head of state is a manifestation of the high status accorded to the role of the media in protecting national and moral values.”

“In this order, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan instructed the State Fund for the Support of Mass Media Development and Press Council to draw up a plan of action on the celebration of the 140th jubilee of our national press.”

Mr. Hasanov noted that the 140th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press would be widely celebrated in the country.

The Presidential Aide also highlighted the first European Games, which will take place in Baku from 12-28 June. He hailed the media coverage of the preparations for the Games.

Chairman of Press Council Aflatun Amashov and Executive Director of the State Fund for the Support of Mass Media Development Vugar Safarli applauded the government`s attaching particular importance to the media.

The meeting then featured discussions on the issues arising from “The Order on the celebration of the 140th anniversary of the national press”.