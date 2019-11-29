Issue on dissolution of Milli Majlis to be discussed in parliament on December 2

The issue on dissolution of Milli Majlis will be discussed in the parliament on December 2, Speaker Ogtay Asadov said at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament today.

He said that the session of the legislative body will be held on December 2: " There will be one issue on the agenda, which is the discussion of the appeal by the NAP members to the President Ilham Aliyev on dissolution of the parliament."

Notably, the meeting of the NAP Political Council was held on November 28. The decision of the NAP Political Council was adopted at the meeting. According to the decision, the deputies representing the party were recommended to take the initiative on dissolution of the Milli Majlis.