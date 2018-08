Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Isa Gambar, Chairman of the National Strategic Thinking Center, former leader of Musavat Party has departed for Germany for medical treatment.

Report informs, he has left Baku with his son, Turgut Gambar.

Notably, on January 13, a problem arose with health of I.Gambar and he was placed in the Central Clinic. While being there, stents were fixed in his heart.