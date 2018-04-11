IPA CIS mission starts monitoring elections in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Mission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) has today started to monitor the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, coordinator of the obervation group, deputy chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Ilyas Umakhanov first visited the polling station No 229 of the Sabail electoral district, located in the State Management Academy under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

After the site was opened, Umakhanov got acquainted with his work, asked the head of the site several questions and took notes.

Further, he intends to visit a number of other polling stations in Baku. The head of the mission of IPA CIS observers continues to monitor the elections.

Notably, the mission includes 11 observers from deputies and representatives of the highest legislative authorities of the six CIS countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan.