Invitation of religious figures to penitentiary institutions proposed

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/. It is proposed to invite religious figures to carry out religious-educational work in penitentiary institutions and temporary detention facilities.

Report informs, this proposal was reflected in the annual report on 2017 of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the status of providing and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan.

It is noted that during the examinations in penitentiary institutions and in places of temporary detention the conditions created for prisoners to perform prayers are always in the center of attention: "For the spiritual and moral recovery of prisoners, religious and educational work should be conducted in these places, and religious figures should be invited".