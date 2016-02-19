Baku hosts international roundtable on “Training strategy for civil service“

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ International roundtable on “Training strategy for civil service“ is held in Baku, Report infoms.

In order to discuss the draft civil service training strategy of Azerbaijan and to exchange the experience of participating countries on development and implementation of the strategy, an international roundtable on “Training strategy for civil servants “ is conducted in Baku on 19 February 2016.

The roundtable is organized by the Civil Service Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CSC) and Deutsche GesellschaftfürInternationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and is part of the project “Support to civil service training capacities with a focus on EU affairs” implemented by GIZ and CSC within the framework of the Institutional Reform Plan 3 of the Comprehensive Institutional Building (CIB) Program of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) of the European Union (EU). The project is financed by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The development of civil service training strategy is within the mandate of the Civil Service Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CSC). With the support of the project, findings from a legislation review, from the other international exchange formats as well as from the discussions in the Joint Working Group (JWG – consultative body to the project) on main issues and challenges for capacity development for civil servants were collected and systematically analyzed. Based on this , a draft training strategy for civil service in Azerbaijan was developed. The creation of national strategy of professional development of civil servants and its systematic implementation will help to increase the efficiency of public service delivery in Azerbaijan.

The roundtable bring together 30 international and local experts from 7 different countries in South-East and East Europe to share their experiences on the development of civil service training strategies and to discuss the obstacles and lessons learnt from the formulation and implementation of such a strategy.This exchange of knowledge and experience will help to enrich and further develop the Azerbaijani civil service training strategy.