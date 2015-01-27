 Top
    Improvement mechanisms of young people's living conditions to be developed in Azerbaijan

    It is expected to rise the number of the youth working in science and technical fields

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ It is expected to rise the number of the youth working in science and technical fields in Azerbaijan. Report informs, as the result of the implementation of "Youth Development Strategy of Azerbaijan in 2015-2025", it is expected to develop the constant improvement mechanisms of young people's and young families' living conditions.

    President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approval of "Youth Development Strategy of Azerbaijan in 2015-2025". The strategy document was signed to provide intellectual, physical and spiritual development of the youth, their active participation in socio-economic, socio-political and cultural life of the country.

