Import duties to be applied on eggs imported to Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Customs duties will be applied to home-produced chicken eggs (Gallus domesticus) imported to Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the Cabinet of Ministers introduced amendments to the “Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity, Rates of Import Customs Duties and Rates of Export Customs Duties”.

The application of the customs duty on home-produced chicken eggs (Gallus domesticus) imported to the country has been launched in line with the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers adopted on November 2, 2016 and enacted 30 days later. The new customs duty envisaged to last for two years was to expire on November 2. This term was extended by amendments. In other words, the customs duties imported until December 15, 2019 will be charged at US $ 100 per 1,000 eggs.