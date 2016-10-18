 Top
    Implementation of Amnesty Act ends in Azerbaijan

    During this period 3 500 prisoners released

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of the Amnesty Act adopted on the occasion of 28 May - Republic Day in Azerbaijan, has been completed in the country.

    Report informs, 3 500 prisoners were freed according to the amnesty act covering 10,000 people.

    Notably, the amnesty act was adopted on the initiative of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, MP Mehriban Aliyeva. Implementation period of the act is 4 months, which lasted from June 15 to October 15.

