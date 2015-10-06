 Top
    Illegal migrants arrived in Azerbaijan will be fingerprinted

    Milli Majlis amended the law On state fingerprint registration in the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan extended the range of persons undergoing compulsory state fingerprint registration. Report informs, this is reflected in the amendments made by Milli Majlis on October 6 in the law "On state fingerprint registration in Azerbaijan Republic".

    According to the amendment, in accordance with the law, the persons who should be deported from Azerbaijan, as well as foreigners contained in accommodation centers for illegal migrants and stateless persons will undergo compulsory fingerprinting.

    The bill passed by a vote.

