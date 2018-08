Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has left for Khachmaz region.

Report informs, the head of state first visited a monument of national leader of our nation, Heydar Aliyev erected in the center of Khachmaz city.

Head of Khachmaz District Executive Power, Shamsaddin Khanbabayev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the projects implemented in the region and the forthcoming tasks.