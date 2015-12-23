​Ilham Aliyev: "Persons stimulating artificial price rise will be prosecuted"

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Such objectives as ensuring government's macro-economic stability, kg a level of inflation at minimum, and saving prices of fuel, food products and construction materials manufactured in Azerbaijan were put forward.

Report informs, this was announced by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the sports results in 2015.

"We will try to reduce consequences of the inevitable decision. We will take all punitive measures against those who stimulate artificial price rise. We have adopted serious decisions on licenses and further improvement of the business environment in the country. Economic reforms in the financial sector will be more serious. Measures will be taken against monopolies. Customs and tax system will provide maximum transparency", said the head of state.