Ilham Aliyev: Referendum is one more indicator of deep trust of the people to our policy

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted at the meeting with members of the general public of Sumgayit city.

“The processes of development going today in Azerbaijan and the referendum held yesterday once again showed the will of our people. It again showed that the Azerbaijani people support the pursued policy. It again showed that the Azerbaijani people choose safety, stability, development, improvement and independence”.

The head of state further stressed: “The referendum held yesterday is one more indicator of deep trust of the people to our policy. This trust gives us force. Without it, this would be difficult to support the national interests of our country on the international arena. Our policy is based on national interests. Interests of the Azerbaijani people, national values are the cornerstone of our policy. Today Azerbaijan has its own say at any international forum, goes the way of independence and improvement, is in debt before nobody, and won’t act under someone else’s dictation. This policy is supported by the people, approved by nation and gained respect on the international arena’.

According to the head of state, “the referendum held yesterday determines further development of our country. The vast majority of the Azerbaijani people unambiguously said “Yes” to the referendum, supported, approved our offers. Once again I want to express deep gratitude to all Azerbaijani people for this.

Within the last 13 years I have tried to justify this deep trust. I am glad that today Azerbaijan really is one of the developed countries in the world. Safety is ensured, the Azerbaijani people live in conditions of peace, the international authority of the country grows, there is successful construction of army”.