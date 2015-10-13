Ilham Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor is a huge transnational project initiated by Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Serious works have to be done for realization of the Southern Gas Corridor. Practical works have already started, what requires coordination. Relevant structures have to make serous efforts not to delay a single day”, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in nine months of 2015 and objectives for the future, Report informs.

“Southern Gas Corridor is a huge transnational project initiated by Azerbaijan with the active participation of neighboring countries. All relevant structures, of course, need to work in a coordinate form. This line will bring us huge benefits. At the same time, there are good results connected with the North-South transport corridor which also even more will increase geopolitical, geo-economic importance of Azerbaijan.

This is great honor, and great responsibility. Sure, the Southern Gas Corridor project which is under our responsibility, will be realized in due time”, the President emphasized.