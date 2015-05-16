 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev appoints a new head of State Flag Square Complex

    Ilgar Mustafayev was appointed to this post

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President signs an Order on appointment of the Head of State Flag Square Complex of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Report informs, due to the Order, Ilgar Mustafayev appointed to this post. The Order signed by Azerbaijani President declares as follows:

    Governing by the Clause 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, I resolve:

    To assign Ilgar Mustafayev Aziz oglu as the Head of the State Flag Square Complex of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, May 15, 2015.

