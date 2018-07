Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have reviewed the conditions created at the Baku White City boulevard.

Report informs, the work was carried out at a high level as part of the project. The foundation stone for the new boulevard was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in May, 2013.

Pedestrian passages were built here to ensure traffic safety.