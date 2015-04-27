Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by President of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France Roger Cukierman.

Report informs, the head of state expressed hope that Roger Cukierman`s visit to Azerbaijan would be productive and his meetings would be successful.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the visit in terms of further boosting Azerbaijani-French ties.

President of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France Roger Cukierman said they came to Azerbaijan from Yerevan. Roger Cukierman said they had witnessed great development and modernity in Baku from the first day of their arrival.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on carrying out excellent preparations for the first European Games. Touching upon big development processes in Azerbaijan, Roger Cukierman said it was important that Europe gave objective assessment to these successes of Azerbaijan.