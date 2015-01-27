President attends conference on outcomes of 1st year of implementing State Program on socio-economic development of Azerbaijani districts in 2014-2018

Baku, 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a conference on outcomes of the first year of implementation of the “State Program on socio-economic development of districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018” at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The head of state gave an opening address at the conference.

Then Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov, chairman of “Melioration and Water Management” OJSC Ahmad Ahmadzade and chairman of "Azersu" OJSC Gorkhmaz Huseynov delivered speeches at the event.

The Azerbaijani President made closing remarks.



