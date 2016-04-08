​Ilham Aliyev attends AITF-2016 XV Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Exhibition

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got familiar with equipment and accessories for restaurants and supermarkets of AITF-2016 XV Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism HOREX Caucasus-2016 X Caucasus International Hospitality Exhibition in Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev informed the President and his wife that the event is celebrating its 15th anniversary since it was founded in 2002.

Then the President and the first Lady viewed the tourist city tour buses and minibuses which will be used.

President Ilham Aliyev wished success to the exhibition.