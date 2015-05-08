Ilham Aliyev: Decline in oil prices not seriously affect Azerbaijani economy

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti.

Report informs, the head of state noted the successful development of the cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Noting the achievements in the economic sphere, President Ilham Aliyev said that despite the decline in oil prices did not seriously affect the Azerbaijani economy, as a result of the work done in diversifying the economy of the country. The head of state said that the visit of the delegation led by President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Suma Chakrabarti to Azerbaijan is a good opportunity to discuss prospects for cooperation.

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Suma Chakrabarti said that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the organization and it attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan. Suma Chakrabarti noted he was pleased with the projects implemented in Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of the work done on the diversification of the economy and the development of the non-oil sector in the country.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the issues relating to the prospects of the cooperation in the establishment of energy infrastructure, information and communication technologies, transport, agriculture and other fields between Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.