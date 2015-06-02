Ilham Aliyev attends the opening of Caspian Oil & Gas 2015

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the 22nd International Caspian Oil & Gas 2015 exhibition at the Baku Expo Center.

Senior advisor of ITE Group Plc Andrew Wood opened the exhibition.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Lord Mayor of the City of London Alderman Alan Yarrow read out a message of congratulations on behalf of British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Then Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Janusz Piechocinski and Minister of Oil of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi addressed the ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed the pavilions of the exhibition.

It was noted that this year the exhibition features 315 companies from 27 countries, and its thematic sections include innovative technologies in oil production and transporting energy resources; securing oil and gas storage systems; opportunities for developing international cooperation, and many others.

For the first time ever, Caspian Oil and Gas will host the art exhibition “The Nobel Brothers and Baku Oil”.

Iteca Caspian LLC and its British partner ITE Group Plc are the organizers of the exhibition.