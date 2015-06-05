President Ilham Aliyev attends the opening of administrative building of Azerbaijan Boxing Federation and “Qafqaz Baku Sport Hotel”

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the administrative building of Azerbaijan Boxing Federation and “Qafqaz Baku Sport Hotel”.

The head of state first cut the ribbon symbolizing the official inauguration of the administrative building of Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

The President and his wife viewed the museum here.

The head of state and his wife had a meeting with officials of the federation, and boxers who will compete in the first European Games.

Then a photo was taken.

President Ilham Aliyev then cut the ribbon to officially open “Qafqaz Baku Sport Hotel”.

He head of state and his wife toured the hotel.