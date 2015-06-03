Ilham Aliyev attends the opening of bus depot and training center for I European Games

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a bus depot and a training center of Bakubus LLC for the first European Games.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the bus depot and the training center.

Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out here.

It was noted that an administrative building and four service buildings were constructed here.

The Azerbaijani President reviewed the conditions created in the administrative building, Driver Training Center and a bus park, and viewed buses.

Fifteen buses will be served in the filling station at the same time.

The head of state then watched the buses in action.