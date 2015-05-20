Ilham Aliyev attends opening of bridge connecting Baku ring road in area of International Bus Station

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the bridge connecting the Baku ring road in the area of the International Bus Station, and the road leading to the Shooting Complex.

Report informs, the head of state was informed that the repair and construction work at the road to the bridge was carried out at a high level. The construction work started in September, 2014. The total length of the 4-lane highway is 1,070 meters. The bridge is 451 metres in length and 13 metres in width. It was noted that the construction of the road leading to the Shooting Complex started last year. The length of the road is 1,4 km, while the width is 21,5 metres.

The head of state was informed of the progress of construction of five bridges on the 9th kilometer of the Baku-Sumgayit highway, and the progress of expansion work at the side road in the Sumgayit-Baku direction. The total length of the five bridges is 400 metres.