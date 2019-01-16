President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of SOCAR carbamide plant in Sumgayit

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of SOCAR carbamide plant constructed in the territory of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and director of the plant Khayal Jafarov informed the head of state of the work done.

The foundation of the plant was laid by the President of Azerbaijan in December, 2011.

Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd won an international open tender to provide engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning services for the plant.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the plant.

The head of state then watched a film highlighting the activity of the SOCAR carbamide plant, one of the key residents of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The President then met with the staff of the plant.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.