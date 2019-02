Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on measures to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that occurred in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is initially allocated two million manats to tackle the damage caused to residential buildings, social and infrastructure facilities in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts.