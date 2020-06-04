Ilham Aliyev: All leading countries condemned so-called “elections” in Karabakh

Ilham Aliyev https://report.az/storage/news/6cef684e08311454cc14d9e6aebc8816/0cb65d80-8633-48ef-a7ea-cf95056ba367_292.jpg

"As you know, far-fetched "elections" were recently held in the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic." A fictitious president was allegedly elected."

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on June 3 during the opening of the Terter Olympic Sports Complex.

"Today, the junta regime has seized power in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is the debris of the former government.

The current leadership in Armenia has revealed and presented all the adverse facts about the previous regime. Their generals are thieves; their "heroes" are criminals; their leaders are bribe-takers. How many representatives of the former administration were arrested, how many put on the wanted list? What does this mean? That shows that until 2018, criminals ruled Armenia for 20 years. One of them is currently in prison; the other is still free. Not a single Azerbaijani left on the ancient lands of Azerbaijan. Our historical monuments, mosques are destroyed. The historical heritage of Azerbaijanis has been erased.

There are no representatives of any other nation. Look, various peoples live in most countries of the world. In this sense, Azerbaijan is an example.

The whole world recognizes that the inter-ethnic relations prevailing in Azerbaijan, inter-religious dialogue are an example for the entire planet. Armenians make up 99.9 percent of the population in Armenia.

This criminal regime expelled all people of a different nationality in various ways. Now the junta regime rules in Nagorno-Karabakh. Of course, the fake elections held by the junta regime are a kind of show, clowning. All leading countries condemned and did not recognize these "elections." The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - America, France, Russia, and the European Union said they did not recognize the election.

The European Parliament, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, other organizations, all leading international organizations, have condemned these elections," said President Ilham Aliyev.