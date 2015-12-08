Identity cards will be issued to Azerbaijani citizens under 15

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Identity card will be issued to citizens under 15 in Azerbaijan from January 1, 2017 to January 1, 2020.

Report informs, amendment will be made to law 'On Issue of Identity Card of citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

In accordance with draft amendment discussed in today's session of Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State Building Committee, proposal made regarding applying individual identification card of Azerbaijani citizen under 15 from January 1, 2020.

Identity card issued to citizen under 5 years will be valid until its 5 years old, to citizen reached 5 years until reaching 15 years.

Law will come into force from January 1, 2017.

Draft amendment was recommended to Milli Majlis's plenary session.