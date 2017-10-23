Identified reason for removal of draft restricting representational activity from parliamentary agenda - EXCLUSIVE

© Report

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The reason for removing of the draft restricting activity of representational institute in Azerbaijan from the Milli Majlis agenda was announced.

Report informs, reason for not changing the law "On lawyers and advocacy activities", Civil Procedural and Administrative Procedural Codes is related to the low number of lawyers in Azerbaijan.

It was decided that advocacy institute should be developed first, number of lawyers should be increased, then activity of the representational institute should be restricted. Thus, the draft is not expected to be discussed at Milli Majlis in the near future.

So, number of lawyers in the country is about 1,000. That is, only one lawyer falls on 10,000 persons in Azerbaijan. About 250 lawyers are operating in the regions of Azerbaijan. All these may create problems in replacement of a representative with lawyer in a number of litigations.

For comparison, number of lawyers in Azerbaijan is less than number of lawyers in some post-Soviet countries. For example, number of lawyers is more by 4-fold in neighboring Georgia than in Azerbaijan.

Notably, draft amendment submitted by the Supreme Court to the Milli Majlis intended to substitute a representational institute with a more professional-advocacy institution in a number of litigations, as well as further strengthening of advocacy institution was offered. Moreover, according to the draft, participation of the representative wouldn't be allowed during consideration of cases at the cassation instance, namely in the Supreme Court.