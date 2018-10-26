Hijran Huseynova: "Opportunities created for women in Azerbaijan are increasing year by year"

© Report

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We should achieve Sustainable Development Goals. Each state should take steps in this direction. Azerbaijan has achieved huge success in this field," Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Hijran Huseynova said.

Report informs that Hijran Huseynova was speaking at the interactive discussion on the topic "The role of youth, women, parliament, civil society and other stakeholders in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals" within the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

She noted that works are carried out to increase the employment of the population in the country. "There are wide opportunities for representation of women in all spheres. It is worth mentioning the projects initiated and supported by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. I should also mention the work of representatives of civil society. The opportunities created for women in Azerbaijan are increasing year by year ".

According to her, some of the territories of Azerbaijan are occupied, the country is developing despite of the fact that there are more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons in the country, and the problems of refugees and internally displaced persons are solved.