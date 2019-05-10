Heydar Aliyev Foundation marks 15th anniversary

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Goals of the charitable foundation headed by Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are as follows:

- to support studying, promotion and implementation of the policy guidelines developed by eminent political figure Heydar Aliyev aimed at the country's social, economic and cultural development, increase of living standards and further integration with the civilized world;

- benefiting from the rich heritage of national leader Heydar Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s prosperity and the nation’s well-being, to support in implementation of large-scale projects and programs serving these deeds;

- development and implementation of various programs and projects in such fields as science, culture, healthcare, sport, environment, etc.;

- cooperation and implementation of joint projects with local and foreign foundations, NGO-s and voluntary organizations;

- support in addressing local problems in various parts of the country, as well as assistance to the vulnerable groups of population;

- exposure of personal creativity, skills and knowledge with a view to supporting and developing talented individuals;

- promotion of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, support to the efforts aiming at protection of the country's most cherished values;

- support in comprehensive upbringing and education of younger generations;

- support to promotion of Azerbaijan's image worldwide;

- communication of true information on Azerbaijan;

- cooperation with national and international educational centers;

- support to scientific research;

- implementation of scientific exchange programs with leading centers and scholars around the world, support to scientific and creative capacity building programs within the country;

- development of child care institutions' infrastructure;

- development of medical and healthcare institutions;

- support to substantial environmental studies, promotion of healthy lifestyle;

- arrangement of workshops and conferences on pressing issues in Azerbaijan and abroad;

- arrangement of exhibitions of young talents and people of art;

- promotion of religious tolerance, support to the civil society building processes and preservation of cherished national values given the ongoing globalization processes.

Report Information Agency staff congratulate the staff of the Foundation, headed by Mrs Mehriban Aliyeva, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and wish them good health and successes in this noble activity!