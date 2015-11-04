Heydar Aliyev Center opens in Zagatala

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Heydar Aliyev Center in Zagatala today.

Report informs, the head of state familiarized with reconstruction and renovation works carried out around the building. President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

There is a library, archives hall, virtual classrooms and computer rooms, design and folk art studios, foreign language community, and the 44-seated conference hall on the second floor.

After getting acquainted with the building of the center, President Ilham Aliyev met with locals.