Heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on appointment as a First Vice-President

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Heads of the religious confessions in Azerbaijan have congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on appointment as the First Vice-President.

Report informs, the congratulation says:

"We - leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan congratulate you on behalf of our devotees on being entrusted powers of a First Vice-President to you for the first time in the history of our state, express our best wishes and prayers to you to be successful always in a new position and mercy and power of Almighty Lord upon you.

It is a great honor for our people and state that First Lady of our country, Heydar Aliyev Foundation President, Goodwill Ambassador of international organizations of such as UNESCO and ISESCO, Mehriban Aliyeva is among rare and precious women achieving political leadership.

Dear Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva!

May Almighty God always be with you! Amen".

The appeal was signed by the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, the Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Alexander, Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church's Apostolic Prefecturein Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete, the Head of the Community of Mountain Jews in Azerbaijan Melih Yevdayev, the Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian community in Azerbaijan Robert Mobili.