Heads of Executive Authorities appeal to insurance companies

Head of Aghsu District Executive Authority Anvar Seyidaliyev, head of Ismayilli District Executive Authority Mirdamat Sadigov and head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov appealed to insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, at a 3-month report briefing held on May 7 in Ismayilli on the works carried out to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that occurred on 5 February this year that the insurance companies should be interested in insuring real estate.

It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev instructed to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.

It was also noted at the event that it would be better if these houses were insured.

"Companies should make certain proposals. There are houses without documents, which creates certain problems. The State Committee on Property Issues should take steps in documentation work through ASAN Service. Problems will be eliminated after documentation issue is solved."