Head of PACE observation mission: Favorable conditions created for international observes in Azerbaijan

Strasbourg. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Favorable conditions were created for international observers during the presidential elections in Azerbaijan".

Western European bureau of Report News Agency informs, Viorel Riceard Badea, head of the observation mission observing the presidential elections in Azerbaijan said at the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) held in Strasbourg on June 25 while presenting his report.

According to him, PACE observers were divided into 19 sections and monitored elections in Baku and surrounding areas.

Notably, presidential elections in Azerbaijan were held on April 11.