Head of OSCE PA mission observing presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Observation Mission of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Margret Kiener Nellen (Switzerland) is observing the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Margret Kiener Nellen monitors the electoral process at polling station No 26 of Nasimi 2nd electoral district No 22.

Further, she will continue to monitor a number of polling stations in Baku.

Notably, Azerbaijan is holding the presidential elections today.

OSCE PA observation mission includes 40 members of the Parliament from more than 20 countries.