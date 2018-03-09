Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: Our role to observe and evaluate, we don’t interfere in election

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Our role is to observe and evaluate, we do not interfere in the process and not interested in any definite result of the elections."

Report informs, head of the observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan Corien Jonker (Netherlands) stated at today’s press conference in Baku.

She recalled that all OSCE member states, including Azerbaijan, have undertaken to conduct elections in accordance with the country's legal system.

"Following the observation, we will publish a preliminary report and 8 weeks later will give our final assessment, a recommendation," the head of the mission said.

According to her, the legal part, coverage in the media and the course of the election campaign are priority issues of the observation.

She noted that the observation mission will cover all regions of the country.