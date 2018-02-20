Head of CIS observation mission for presidential elections in Azerbaijan approved

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The observation mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be headed by the chairman of the executive committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev. Report was told in the CIS Executive Committee, the corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Council of Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS, held today in Minsk. The Executive Committee noted that the process of forming an observation mission is currently under way.

As previously reported, the long-term mission of CIS observers will arrive in Baku on March 20, short-term - a few days before the elections.

Notably, extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.